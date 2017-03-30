The sea ice surrounding Antarctica has increased in extent and concentration from the late 1970s, when satellite-based measurements began, until 2015. Although this increasing trend is modest, it is surprising given the overall warming of the global climate and the region. Indeed, climate models, which incorporate our best understanding of the processes affecting the region, generally simulate a decrease in sea ice. Moreover, sea ice in the Arctic has exhibited pronounced declines over the same period, consistent with global climate model simulations. For these reasons, the behavior of Antarctic sea ice has presented a conundrum for global climate change science.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine held a workshop in January 2016, to bring together scientists with different sets of expertise and perspectives to further explore potential mechanisms driving the evolution of recent Antarctic sea ice variability and to discuss ways to advance understanding of Antarctic sea ice and its relationship to the broader ocean-climate system. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.

Table of Contents

|Front Matter
|i-xii
|Antarctic Sea Ice Variability in the Southern Ocean-Climate System: Proceedings of a Workshop
|1-36
|References
|37-44
|Appendix A: Statement of Task
|45-46
|Appendix B: Definitions of Key Terms
|47-50
|Appendix C: Acronyms and Abbreviations
|51-52
|Appendix D: Workshop Agenda and Participants
|53-60
|Appendix E: Invited Speaker Abstracts
|61-68
|Appendix F: Biographical Sketches of Planning Committee Members
|69-70
