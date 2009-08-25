TRB’s Special Report 297: Funding Options for Freight Transportation Projects explores ways to pay for projects that expand freight capacity or reduce the costs of freight transportation. The committee that produced the report found that present finance arrangements are inadequate for maintaining and improving freight transportation system performance. The report calls for finance reforms that promote productivity gains by targeting investment to projects with the greatest economic benefit and by encouraging efficient use of facilities.
A summary of the report, which was published in the July-August 2010 TR News, is available online.
Table of Contents
|1-11
|G39048_TRB_01_Summary
|12-24
|G39048_TRB_02_Ch01
|25-52
|G39048_TRB_03_Ch02
|53-97
|G39048_TRB_04_Ch03
|98-162
|G39048_TRB_05_Ch04
|163-207
|G39048_TRB_06_Ch05
|208-258
|G39048_TRB_07_Ch06
|259-290
|G39048_TRB_08_BIO
|291-295
