TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 225: Appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842 contains nine appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842: Mapping Heavy Vehicle Noise Source Heights for Highway Noise Analysis. NCHRP Research Report 842 provides an analysis to determine height distributions and spectral content for heavy vehicle noise sources. The report also explores establishing and beginning the development of an extended heavy vehicle (truck and bus) noise source database for incorporation into traffic noise models, including future versions of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Transportation Noise Model (TNM) acoustical code.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-iv
|Appendix A - Description of Measurement Sites
|1-12
|Appendix B - On-Board Sound Intensity Results
|13-19
|Appendix C - Statistical Isolated Pass-By Discussion
|20-47
|Appendix D - Additional Contour Analysis for Heavy Trucks
|48-70
|Appendix E - Methods of Frequency Weighting
|71-105
|Appendix F - Two-Point Source Distribution Development
|106-112
|Appendix G - Barrier/ Distribution Analysis
|113-141
|Appendix H - Medium Trucks Discusson
|142-157
|Appendix I - Light Vehicles & Buses Final
|158-170
Loading stats for Appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842...