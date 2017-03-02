Menu

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 225: Appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842 contains nine appendices to NCHRP Research Report 842: Mapping Heavy Vehicle Noise Source Heights for Highway Noise Analysis. NCHRP Research Report 842 provides an analysis to determine height distributions and spectral content for heavy vehicle noise sources. The report also explores establishing and beginning the development of an extended heavy vehicle (truck and bus) noise source database for incorporation into traffic noise models, including future versions of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Transportation Noise Model (TNM) acoustical code.

8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24703
