TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 502: Practices for Establishing Contract Completion Dates for Highway Projects documents current methodologies and procedures used by state transportation agencies to estimate contract time for various highway project delivery methods. Establishing contract time is an important part of the highway project development process because it directly impacts project costs, the public, and risk for contractors.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter One - Introduction
|3-5
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|6-11
|Chapter Three - Results of Contract Duration Survey
|12-21
|Chapter Four - Contract Duration Case Examples
|22-30
|Chapter Five - Conclusions
|31-32
|References
|33-33
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
|34-41
|Appendix B - Aggregated Survey Results
|42-54
|Appendix C - Interview Questions
|55-56
|Appendix D - Select Construction Duration Estimation Tools
|57-65
