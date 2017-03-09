TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, unedited version of Research Report 843: Long-Term Field Performance of Warm Mix Asphalt Technologies. The report compares material properties and field performance of warm mix asphalt (WMA) and control hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement sections constructed at 28 locations across the United States between 2005 and 2012 and evaluated in the period 2012 through 2015.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Acknowledgments
|2-2
|Table of Contents
|3-5
|Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Initialisms
|6-6
|Summary
|7-8
|Chapter 1 Introduction
|9-14
|Chapter 2 Research Approach
|15-32
|Chapter 3 Transverse Cracking Performance
|33-46
|Chapter 4 Wheel-path Longitudinal Cracking Performance
|47-60
|Chapter 5 Rutting and Moisture Susceptibility
|61-68
|Chapter 6 Findings
|69-71
|References
|72-75
|Appendix A: Project Mix Design Information
|76-79
|Appendix B: Summary of Field Performance
|80-90
|Appendix C: Summary of Significant Material Properties
|91-94
|Appendix D: Proposed Test Methods
|95-109
|Appendix E: AASHTOWare Pavement ME Design Analysis Results
|110-116
|Appendix F: Material Properties and Performance Evolution for New Projects
|117-145
|Appendix G: A Framework for Development of Performance Predictive Models Based on Statistical Methods
|146-156
