TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, unedited version of Research Report 843: Long-Term Field Performance of Warm Mix Asphalt Technologies. The report compares material properties and field performance of warm mix asphalt (WMA) and control hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement sections constructed at 28 locations across the United States between 2005 and 2012 and evaluated in the period 2012 through 2015.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24708
