The United States Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) is moving towards a sustained assessment process that allows for more fluid and consistent integration of scientific knowledge into the mandated quadrennial National Climate Assessment. As part of this process, the USGCRP is developing the Climate Science Special Report (CSSR), a technical report that details the current state-of-science relating to climate change and its physical impacts. The CSSR is intended to focus on climate change in the United States and to inform future USGCRP products.
Review of the Draft Climate Science Special Report assesses whether the draft CSSR accurately presents the scientific literature in an understandable, transparent and traceable way; whether the CSSR authors handled the data, analyses, and statistical approaches in an appropriate manner; and the effectiveness of the report in conveying the information clearly for the intended audience. This report provides recommendations for how the draft CSSR could be strengthened.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Summary
|1-2
|I. Introduction
|3-4
|II. Synthesis of Comments on the Draft Climate Science Special Report
|5-12
|III. Comments on Each Chapter of the Draft Climate Science Special Report
|13-56
|References
|57-61
|Appendix A Line Comments
|62-113
|Appendix B Statement of Task
|114-116
|Appendix C Committee Biographies
|117-119
