On March 14, 2017, TRB’s Long-Term Pavement Performance (LTPP) Committee and Long-Term Bridge Performance (LTBP) Committee sent a joint letter report to Walter C. "Butch" Waidelich, Jr., acting deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Frederick G. "Bud" Wright, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The report addresses reductions in funding for research, development, and technology in the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act and the implications for the LTPP and LTBP programs. In response to a joint meeting held at the request of FHWA, the committees make recommendations to preserve the essential elements of the LTPP and LTBP programs, on future areas of emphasis for the two programs, possible alternate sources of supplemental funding, and possible areas for enhancing program efficiency.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Report Contents
|1-2
|Chapter 2: LR39/1
|3-3
|Chapter 4: LR39/3
|4-4
|Chapter 6: LR39/5
|5-7
Loading stats for Long-Term Pavement Performance and Long-Term Bridge Performance Committees Joint Letter Report: March 14, 2017...