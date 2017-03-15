Menu

TRB's E-Circular 219: The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Smart City Challenge and the Federal Transit Administration’s Mobility on Demand Sandbox: Advancing Multimodal Mobility and Best Practices Workshop features presentations and dialogue from a January 8, 2017 workshop at the TRB Annual Meeting. The workshop explored the role of public transit, shared mobility, and advanced technology (including connected and automated vehicle technology, sensing, cameras, etc.) in the recent competitions, along with next steps and plans for researching the pilot projects and documenting best practices. Sessions featured the U.S. DOT Smart City Challenge winner: Columbus, Ohio, and highlighted pilot projects from the FTA Mobility on Demand (MOD) Sandbox, along with selected public–private partnerships and research initiatives on the future of mobility.

24 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24718
