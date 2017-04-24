TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 504: Strategic Program Delivery Methods explores holistic approaches to maximizing the benefits of time and cost savings when delivering transportation programs, rather than delivering individual projects. While a considerable amount of published research has focused on the process of selecting an optimal project delivery method, this report documents how implementing a variety of delivery methods strategically for a program of projects can improve the delivery of the entire program.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
Front Matter
|i-viii
Report Contents
|1-9
CHAPTER TWO Overview of Strategic Program Delivery
|10-16
CHAPTER THREE Current Practices in Strategic Program Delivery
|17-26
CHAPTER FOUR Program Delivery Performance: Benefits and Challenges
|27-34
CHAPTER FIVE Case Examples of Strategic Program Delivery
|35-60
CHAPTER SIX Case Example Findings
|61-65
CHAPTER SEVEN Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Research
|66-67
ACRONYMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
|68-69
REFERENCES
|70-73
APPENDIX A Survey Questionnaire
|74-83
APPENDIX B Summary of Survey Results
|84-102
APPENDIX C Case Example Questionnaire
|103-105
