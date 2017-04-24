Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 504: Strategic Program Delivery Methods explores holistic approaches to maximizing the benefits of time and cost savings when delivering transportation programs, rather than delivering individual projects. While a considerable amount of published research has focused on the process of selecting an optimal project delivery method, this report documents how implementing a variety of delivery methods strategically for a program of projects can improve the delivery of the entire program.

Topics

Publication Info

102 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24719
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Strategic Program Delivery Methods...