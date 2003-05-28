TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 3: Robotic Devices: A Guide for the Transit Environment includes prototypical requirement specifications, a primer on the features available for robotic devices, and results of a market survey of available systems appropriate for certain identified environments.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vi
|Introduction
|1-1
|Environments
|2-12
|Available Robotic Systems
|13-19
|Selection Analysis
|20-21
|Glossary
|22-22
|Bibliography
|23-23
