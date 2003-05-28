Menu

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 3: Robotic Devices: A Guide for the Transit Environment includes prototypical requirement specifications, a primer on the features available for robotic devices, and results of a market survey of available systems appropriate for certain identified environments.

32 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24720
Table of Contents

Front Matter i-vi
Introduction 1-1
Environments 2-12
Available Robotic Systems 13-19
Selection Analysis 20-21
Glossary 22-22
Bibliography 23-23
