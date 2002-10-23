TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 2: K9 Units in Public Transportation: A Guide for Decision Makers offers information on current K9 deployment practices, K9 program establishment issues, and explosives detection.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-xiii
|Section 1 - Introduction
|1-6
|Section 2 - The Pros and Cons
|7-18
|Section 3 - K9 Use in Public Transportation
|19-34
|Section 4 - Developing the Proposal
|35-46
|Section 5 - Implementing the Program
|47-62
|Section 6 - Considerations for Explosives Detection
|63-72
|Appendix A - List of Interviews
|73-78
|Appendix B - Structured Interview Guide
|79-82
|Appendix C - Summary of Interview Findings
|83-86
|Appendix D - Adaptation of TSA Fact Sheet
|87-88
|Appendix E - Office of Justice Program
|89-90
|Appendix F - Sample Selection Tests
|91-94
|Appendix G - Sample General Order
|95-104
|Appendix H - NJ State Performance Standards
|105-110
|Appendix I - Sample Certification Standards
|111-120
|About the Transporation Research Board
|121-121
