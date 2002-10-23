Menu

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 2: K9 Units in Public Transportation: A Guide for Decision Makers offers information on current K9 deployment practices, K9 program establishment issues, and explosives detection.

134 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24721
