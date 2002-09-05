TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 1: Communication of Threats: A Guide includes approaches to sharing of threat information and strategies for sharing analyzed and unanalyzed reports of suspicious activities.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Introduction
|1-2
|Current Practice and Operational Needs
|3-4
|Communication of Threats Survey
|5-11
|Operational Parameters: Threat Information Forum
|12-13
|Technologies for Threat Information Dissemination
|14-14
|System Functional Requirements
|15-17
|Conclusion
|18-19
|References
|20-20
|Appendix A: Acronym List
|21-22
|Appendix B: Public Transportation Systems Personnel Sent Survey Research Instruments
|23-26
|Appendix C: Survey Instrument and Transmittal Letter
|27-32
|Appendix D: Homeland Security Advisory System (HSAS) Conditions
|33-34
|Appendix E: Proposed Next Steps
|35-36
|Appendix F: Survey Results
|37-42
