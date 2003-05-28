TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 84: e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation, Volume 4: Advanced Features of Transit Websites includes automated itinerary planners, real-time customer information, e-mail notification systems, and customer relationship management.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|TCRP Report 84 - e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation Volume 4 - Advanced Features of Transit
|1-7
|Contents
|8-9
|Table of Figures
|10-12
|Preface: How to Use this Electronic Document
|13-14
|Executive Summary
|15-24
|Research Opportunity and Objectives
|25-26
|Methodology and Results
|27-32
|Itinerary Planning Systems
|33-93
|Real-Time Display, Notifications Systems, and CRM
|94-146
|Transit Web Site Technology Considerations
|147-157
|Cross-Cutting Issues of Advanced Transit Web Site Features
|158-167
|Notable Project Innovations and Opportunities for Further Research
|168-177
|Appendix A: Summary Bibliography for Web-based Customer Information
|178-180
|Appendix B: Contact Information for Customer Information Survey
|181-182
|Appendix C: Telephone Interview Invitation Letter
|183-183
|Appendix D: Survey Outline for Itinerary Planning
|184-190
|Abbreviations used without definitions in TRB publications
|191-191
