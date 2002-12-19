TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 84: e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation, Volume 2: Application Service Provider Implementation Guidelines, presents the results of an investigation into the use of application service providers and thin client computing technologies by transit agencies.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary - e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation Volume 2 Application Service Provider Implement
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction and Research Methodology
|3-3
|Chapter 2 - Findings
|4-13
|Chapter 3 - Interpretation of Findings
|14-20
|Chapter 4 - Recommendations
|21-21
|References
|22-23
|Appendix A - Transit Industry Thin Client and ASP Usage Survey Form
|24-27
|Appendix B - ASP and Thin Client Usage Survey
|28-31
|Appendix C - Bibliography
|32-34
Loading stats for e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation, Volume 2, Application Service Provider Implementation Guidelines...