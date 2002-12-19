TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 84: e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation, Volume 1, Supply Chain: Parts and Inventory Management examines the supply-chain concept and identifies supply-chain strategies used by nontransit fleets to reduce investments in parts and inventory while increasing fleet availability.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary - e-Transit: Electronic Business Strategies for Public Transportation Volume 1 Supply Chain: Parts and Inventory Mana
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-4
|Chapter 2 - Findings
|5-11
|Chapter 3 - Interpretation, Appraisal, and Applications
|12-14
|Chapter 4 - Conclusions and Suggested Research
|15-16
|References
|17-18
|Appendix A - Non-Transit Fleet Supply-Chain Survey
|19-24
|Appendix B - Non-Transit Fleet Supply-Chain Survey Results
|25-30
|Appendix C - Bibliography
|31-31
