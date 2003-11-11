TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 95: Chapter 15 – Land Use and Site Design provides information on the relationships between land use/site design and travel behavior. Information in the report is drawn primarily from research studies that have attempted to measure and explain the effects.
The Traveler Response to Transportation System Changes Handbook consists of these Chapter 1 introductory materials and 15 stand-alone published topic area chapters. Each topic area chapter provides traveler response findings including supportive information and interpretation, and also includes case studies and a bibliography consisting of the references utilized as sources.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-ix
|Overview and Summary
|1-12
|Response by Type of Strategy
|13-89
|Underlying Traveler Response Factors
|90-100
|Related Information and Impacts
|101-121
|Additional Resources
|122-122
|Case Studies
|123-126
|References
|127-133
|How to Order TCRP Report 95
|134-134
Loading stats for Traveler Response to Transportation System Changes Handbook, Third Edition: Chapter 15, Land Use and Site Design...