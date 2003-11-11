Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 95: Chapter 15 – Land Use and Site Design provides information on the relationships between land use/site design and travel behavior. Information in the report is drawn primarily from research studies that have attempted to measure and explain the effects.

The Traveler Response to Transportation System Changes Handbook consists of these Chapter 1 introductory materials and 15 stand-alone published topic area chapters. Each topic area chapter provides traveler response findings including supportive information and interpretation, and also includes case studies and a bibliography consisting of the references utilized as sources.

Topics

Publication Info

146 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24727
Contents

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Front Matter i-ix
Overview and Summary 1-12
Response by Type of Strategy 13-89
Underlying Traveler Response Factors 90-100
Related Information and Impacts 101-121
Additional Resources 122-122
Case Studies 123-126
References 127-133
How to Order TCRP Report 95 134-134
Stats

Loading stats for Traveler Response to Transportation System Changes Handbook, Third Edition: Chapter 15, Land Use and Site Design...