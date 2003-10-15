TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 86: Public Transportation Security, Volume 4: Intrusion Detection for Public Transportation Facilities Handbook addresses transit agencies’ needs for evaluating and upgrading the intrusion detection systems applicable to the spectrum of their facilities (including tunnels, bridges, buildings, power stations, transfer stations, rail yards, bus yards, and parking lots) and their transit vehicles (such as buses, trains, support vehicles, and special-purpose vehicles). The Handbook provides guidance on assessing system needs; developing system designs; and estimating system costs, benefits, and risks.
Table of Contents
TCRP Report 86 Public Transportation Security Volume 4, Intrusion Detection for Public Transportation Facilities Handbook
Transportation Research Board Executive Committee 2003 (Membership as of July 2003)
Public Transportation Security: Volume 4 - Intrusion Detection for Public Transportation Facilities Handbook
About the National Academies
Foreword
Contents
Executive Summary
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Survey of Current State of Practice and Technologies in Transit Systems
Chapter 3. Applicable Technologies
Chapter 4. Steps in Application and Implementation
Chapter 5. Management Policies and Procedures
Chapter 6. Conclusions
Appendix
Abbreviations used without definitions in TRB publications
