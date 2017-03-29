TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 836: Guidelines for Emergency Ventilation Smoke Control in Roadway Tunnels presents guidelines for ventilation in roadway tunnels to facilitate human evacuation and emergency responder safety. These guidelines consider tunnel geometrics such as tunnel altitude; physical dimensions (i.e., length, cross section); type of traffic flow (i.e., single or bi-directional flow); and fan utilization and placement. They also consider cargo types and quantities as they pertain to fire heat release rates (FHRRs) and ventilation requirements. The guidelines determine the effects of ventilation on tunnel fires including fire size, and the interaction of firefighting and ventilation system operation.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vi
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|4-15
|Chapter 2 - Road Tunnel Fires
|16-22
|Chapter 3 - Tunnel Emergency Ventilation and Smoke Control Design Guidelines
|23-47
|Chapter 4 - Tunnel Fire Detection and Ventilation Impact
|48-48
|Chapter 5 - Tunnel Fixed Firefighting Systems and Ventilation Impact
|49-56
|Chapter 6 - Tunnel Emergency Ventilation Controls
|57-59
|References
|60-61
|Glossary
|62-63
|Appendix A - Tunnel Fire Detection and Warning Systems
|64-66
|Appendix B - Tunnel Fixed Firefighting Systems
|67-74
