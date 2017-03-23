TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 229: Methods and Technologies for Pedestrian and Bicycle Volume Data Collection: Phase 2 explores automated count technologies that capture pedestrian and bicycle volume data. The publication focuses on technologies that came onto the market too late to be included in previous Phase 1 research. Findings from Phase 1 are documented in NCHRP Report 797: Guidebook on Pedestrian and Bicycle Volume Data Collection and NCHRP Web-Only Document 205: Methods and Technologies for Pedestrian and Bicycle Volume Data Collection.
The report presents combined results for a range of technologies tested by both the Phase 1 research and the continuation research (Phase 2). The research evaluated automated nonmotorized count technologies in different settings, including ranges of temperature, varying weather conditions, mixed traffic conditions, mixed travel directions, and facility types (e.g., roadways, multiuse paths), to determine their accuracy and reliability in different contexts. This report documents the research findings on the accuracy and consistency found for the different automated count technologies. It provides an account of the process used to select technologies for testing, identifies test sites, and evaluates the effectiveness of the technologies.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vi
|Report Contents
|1-13
|Chapter 1: Background
|14-16
|Chapter 2: Research Approach
|17-30
|Chapter 3: Combined Findings from Phases 1 and 2
|31-67
|Chapter 4: Conclusions and Suggested Research
|68-71
Loading stats for Methods and Technologies for Pedestrian and Bicycle Volume Data Collection: Phase 2...