While much progress has been made on achieving the Millenium Development Goals over the last decade, the number and complexity of global health challenges has persisted. Growing forces for globalization have increased the interconnectedness of the world and our interdependency on other countries, economies, and cultures. Monumental growth in international travel and trade have brought improved access to goods and services for many, but also carry ongoing and ever-present threats of zoonotic spillover and infectious disease outbreaks that threaten all.
Global Health and the Future Role of the United States identifies global health priorities in light of current and emerging world threats. This report assesses the current global health landscape and how challenges, actions, and players have evolved over the last decade across a wide range of issues, and provides recommendations on how to increase responsiveness, coordination, and efficiency – both within the U.S. government and across the global health field.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xxiv
|Summary
|1-6
|1 Introduction
|7-18
|2 Investing in Global Health for America
|19-32
|3 Infectious Disease, Pandemic Influenza, and Antimicrobial Resistance: Global Health Security Is National Security
|33-78
|4 Addressing Continuous Threats: HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
|79-106
|5 Investing in Women's and Children's Health
|107-134
|6 Promoting Cardiovascular Health and Preventing Cancer
|135-162
|7 Catalyzing Innovation
|163-192
|8 Smart Financing Strategies
|193-214
|9 Global Health Leadership
|215-232
|10 Summary of Conclusions and Recommendations
|233-260
|Appendix A Past Institute of Medicine Reports on Global Health
|261-270
|Appendix B Global Health Organizations Referenced in this Report
|271-276
|Appendix C Public Meeting Agendas
|277-280
|Appendix D Committee Member Biosketches
|281-288
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.