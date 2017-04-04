Menu
Research and Technology Coordinating Committee Letter Report: March 28, 2017 (2017)

Research and Technology Coordinating Committee Letter Report: March 28, 2017
 (2017)
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Topics

Publication Info

14 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24745

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Report Contents 1-6
Chapter 2: R&T DEVELOPMENT AND EVALUATION 7-9
Chapter 3: FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS 10-10
Chapter 5: CLOSING REMARKS 11-14