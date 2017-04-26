The original charter of the Space Science Board was established in June 1958, 3 months before the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) opened its doors. The Space Science Board and its successor, the Space Studies Board (SSB), have provided expert external and independent scientific and programmatic advice to NASA on a continuous basis from NASA's inception until the present. The SSB has also provided such advice to other executive branch agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Department of Defense, as well as to Congress.
Space Studies Board Annual Report 2016 covers a message from the chair of the SSB, David N. Spergel. This report also explains the origins of the Space Science Board, how the Space Studies Board functions today, the SSB's collaboration with other National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine units, assures the quality of the SSB reports, acknowledges the audience and sponsors, and expresses the necessity to enhance the outreach and improve dissemination of SSB reports. This report will be relevant to a full range of government audiences in civilian space research - including NASA, NSF, NOAA, USGS, and the Department of Energy, as well members of the SSB, policy makers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|1 Charter and Organization of the Board
|1-7
|2 Board and Standing Committees: Activities and Membership
|8-26
|3 Ad Hoc Study Committees: Activities and Membership
|27-36
|4 Workshops, Symposia, Meetings of Experts, and Other Special Projects
|37-40
|5 Summaries of Major Reports
|41-41
|5.1 Achieving Science with CubeSats: Thinking Inside the Box
|42-46
|5.2 Extending Science: NASA's Space Science Mission Extensions and the Senior Review Process
|47-53
|5.3 New Worlds, New Horizons: A Midterm Assessment
|54-61
|6 Congressional Testimony
|62-65
|7 Cumulative Bibliography of SSB Reports: 1958-2016
|66-80
