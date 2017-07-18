Building Sustainable Financing Structures for Population Health: Insights from Non-Health Sectors: Proceedings of a Workshop

In October 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Roundtable on Population Health Improvement hosted a workshop to explore sustainable financing structures that reflect a recognition of the health and non-health factors that shape the well-being of U.S. communities. The goals of the workshop were to learn from the long-term, sustainable financing strategies used in other sectors, to explore how those approaches could be applied to population health, and to consider structures that work across sectors. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|1 Introduction
|1-6
|2 Sustainable Financing Structures for Population Health: Historical Patterns and Insights for the Future
|7-16
|3 Case Example 1: Justice Reinvestment
|17-26
|4 Case Example 2: Clean Energy Financing
|27-40
|5 Realigning Resources for Population Health: Small Group Conversations
|41-52
|6 Reflections on the Workshop
|53-56
|Appendix A References
|57-58
|Appendix B Workshop Agenda
|59-62
|Appendix C Sustainable Financing Structures for Population Health:Historical Patterns and Insights for the Future: CommissionedPaper
|63-86
