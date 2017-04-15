Menu
Challenges to CV and AV Applications in Truck Freight Operations (2017)

Challenges to CV and AV Applications in Truck Freight Operations
 (2017)
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Front Matter i-iv
Chapter 1: Background 1-4
Chapter 2: Research Approach 5-5
Chapter 3: Research Findings 6-65
Chapter 4: Conclusions and Suggested Research 66-72
Appendix A 73-78
References 79-85