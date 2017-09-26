 Skip to main content
Memorial Tributes: Volume 21

Memorial Tributes:

Volume 21 (2017)
Description

This is the 21st Volume in the series Memorial Tributes compiled by the National Academy of Engineering as a personal remembrance of the lives and outstanding achievements of its members and foreign associates. These volumes are intended to stand as an enduring record of the many contributions of engineers and engineering to the benefit of humankind. In most cases, the authors of the tributes are contemporaries or colleagues who had personal knowledge of the interests and the engineering accomplishments of the deceased. Through its members and foreign associates, the Academy carries out the responsibilities for which it was established in 1964.

Under the charter of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering was formed as a parallel organization of outstanding engineers. Members are elected on the basis of significant contributions to engineering theory and practice and to the literature of engineering or on the basis of demonstrated unusual accomplishments in the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology. The National Academies share a responsibility to advise the federal government on matters of science and technology. The expertise and credibility that the National Academy of Engineering brings to that task stem directly from the abilities, interests, and achievements of our members and foreign associates, our colleagues and friends, whose special gifts we remember in this book.

Suggested Citation

National Academy of Engineering. 2017. Memorial Tributes: Volume 21. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24773.

Publication Info

406 pages | 6 x 9
ISBNs:
  • Hardcover: 978-0-309-45928-0
  • Ebook: 978-0-309-45931-0
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24773
Front Matter i-xiv
HAROLD M. AGNEW 2-7
HARL P. ALDRICH, JR. 8-13
WM. HOWARD ARNOLD 14-21
DAVID ATLAS 22-29
HOWARD K. BIRNBAUM 30-35
JOHN A. BLUME 36-41
STUART W. CHURCHILL 42-47
WESLEY A. CLARK 48-55
WILLIAM A. CLEVENGER 56-59
THOMAS B. COOK, JR. 60-67
J. BARRY COOKE 68-73
ALAN COTTRELL 74-83
JOHN P. CRAVEN 84-89
CHARLES CRUSSARD 90-93
ROBERT G. DEAN 94-99
THOMAS F. DONOHUE 100-103
BRIAN L. EYRE 104-107
JAMES L. FLANAGAN 108-117
ROBERT L. FLEISCHER 118-125
RENATO FUCHS 126-131
JOHN H. (JACK) GIBBONS 132-139
ANDREW S. GROVE 140-147
GEORGE H. HEILMEIER 148-155
DAVID G. HOAG 156-161
JOHN H. HORLOCK 162-167
RIK HUISKES 168-171
JAMES D. IDOL, JR. 172-177
DONALD G. ISELIN 178-181
J. DONOVAN JACOBS 182-187
MUJID S. KAZIMI 188-191
DORIS KUHLMANN-WILSDORF 192-195
WALTER B. LaBERGE 196-203
WILLIAM J. LeMESSURIER 204-209
THOMAS M. LEPS 210-215
JOHN L. LUMLEY 216-221
DOUGLAS C. MacMILLAN 222-225
CHARLES E. MASSONNET 226-231
HUDSON MATLOCK 232-237
WALTER G. MAY 238-243
JAMES W. MAYER 244-247
BRAMLETTE McCLELLAND 248-253
EDWARD J. McCLUSKEY 254-257
DOUGLAS C. MOORHOUSE 258-263
JOHN W. MORRIS 264-269
GEORGE E. MUELLER 270-275
HAYDN H. MURRAY 276-281
GERALD NADLER 282-285
F. ROBERT NAKA 286-291
GERALD T. ORLOB 292-297
YIH-HSING PAO 298-303
EUGENE J. PELTIER 304-309
COURTLAND D. PERKINS 310-315
EGOR P. POPOV 316-323
WILLIAM N. POUNDSTONE 324-329
SIMON RAMO 330-335
NORMAN C. RASMUSSEN 336-347
EUGENE M. RASMUSSON 348-355
DENIS ROOKE 356-363
STEVEN B. SAMPLE 364-369
ROGER A. SCHMITZ 370-373
OLEG D. SHERBY 374-381
JOEL S. SPIRA 382-385
JIN WU 386-390
APPENDIX 391-392
