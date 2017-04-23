TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 855: An Expanded Functional Classification System for Highways and Streets. This report builds upon preliminary engineering of a design project, including developing the purpose and need. In particular, it provides additional contexts beyond urban and rural, facilitates accommodation of modes other than personal vehicles and adds overlays for transit and freight. Two case studies illustrating application of the expanded system to actual projects are included.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Contents
|2-3
|Introduction
|4-11
|Context Settings
|12-22
|Transportation Networks
|23-32
|Modal Considerations and Accommodation
|33-49
|Expanded Functional Classification System Application
|50-56
|Summary
|57-57
|References
|58-59
|Case Study No. 1
|60-79
|Case Study No. 2
|80-92