TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 509: Highway Worker Safety identifies how state departments of transportation (DOTs) implement policies using highway worker safety and health data to reduce injuries and manage risk. The report is a synthesis of current proactive safety practices that will be useful when developing or updating policies, programs, or tools to minimize injuries, fatalities, and risk. The study also identifies gaps in knowledge and future research needs.

8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24776
