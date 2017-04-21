TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 509: Highway Worker Safety identifies how state departments of transportation (DOTs) implement policies using highway worker safety and health data to reduce injuries and manage risk. The report is a synthesis of current proactive safety practices that will be useful when developing or updating policies, programs, or tools to minimize injuries, fatalities, and risk. The study also identifies gaps in knowledge and future research needs.
Table of Contents
Front Matter
i-viii
Summary
1-3
Chapter One - Introduction
4-12
Chapter Two - Issues in Highway Worker Safety
13-29
Chapter Three - Agency Practices and Perspectives on Highway Worker Safety
30-43
Chapter Four - Injury Data Analysis
44-60
Chapter Five - State Department of Transportation Case Examples
61-86
Chapter Six - Study Conclusions
87-89
References
90-96
Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
97-103
Appendix B - Complete Tabulated Data for Selected Survey Questions
104-122
Appendix C - Interview Protocol
123-125
Appendix D - California: Roadside Safety Improvement Program Handout
126-130
Appendix E - North Dakota: Job Hazard Analysis Form
131-134
Appendix F - Oregon: OWZESSC Newsletter
135-136
Appendix G - South Carolina: 2004 Focus Group Report
137-144
Appendix H - Washington: Near Miss/Safety Suggestion Booklet Pages
145-150