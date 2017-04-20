Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 508: Data Management and Governance Practices develops a collection of transportation agency data management practices and experiences. The report demonstrates how agencies currently access, manage, use, and share data.

Topics

Publication Info

53 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24777
Contents