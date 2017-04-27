TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 848: Inspection Guidelines for Bridge Post-Tensioning and Stay Cable Systems Using NDE Methods describe nondestructive evaluation (NDE) methods for assessing the condition of in-service post-tensioning and stay cable systems. The NDE methods outlined in this report explore different condition assessments, including corrosion, section loss, breakage, grout conditions, voids, water infiltration, and tendon deterioration in the anchorage systems. The NDE methods are ground penetrating radar (GPR), infrared thermography (IRT), electrical capacitance tomography (ECT), magnetic flux leakage (MFL), magnetic main flux method (MMFM), impact echo (IE), ultrasonic tomography (UST), ultrasonic echo (USE), sonic/ultrasonic pulse velocity (S/UPV), low frequency ultrasound (LFUT), sounding, visual testing (VT), and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS).
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|Chapter 2 - Post-Tensioning and Stay Cable Systems
|Chapter 3 - Deterioration Conditions
|Chapter 4 - Capabilities and Limitations of NDE Methods
|Chapter 5 - Condition Assessment of Post-Tensioning and Stay Cable Systems
|References
|Appendix A - Condition Assessment Flowcharts
|Appendix B - NDE Method Flowcharts for Identifying Defects
|Appendix C - Testing Procedures
|Appendix D - Customizing the Decision Matrix
|Appendix E - Illustrative Examples for Using the Inspection Guidelines
