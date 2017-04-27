Menu

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 848: Inspection Guidelines for Bridge Post-Tensioning and Stay Cable Systems Using NDE Methods describe nondestructive evaluation (NDE) methods for assessing the condition of in-service post-tensioning and stay cable systems. The NDE methods outlined in this report explore different condition assessments, including corrosion, section loss, breakage, grout conditions, voids, water infiltration, and tendon deterioration in the anchorage systems. The NDE methods are ground penetrating radar (GPR), infrared thermography (IRT), electrical capacitance tomography (ECT), magnetic flux leakage (MFL), magnetic main flux method (MMFM), impact echo (IE), ultrasonic tomography (UST), ultrasonic echo (USE), sonic/ultrasonic pulse velocity (S/UPV), low frequency ultrasound (LFUT), sounding, visual testing (VT), and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS).

258 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24779
