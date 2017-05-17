Developing Affordable and Accessible Community-Based Housing for Vulnerable Adults: Proceedings of a Workshop

Accessible and affordable housing can enable community living, maximize independence, and promote health for vulnerable populations. However, the United States faces a shortage of affordable and accessible housing for low-income older adults and individuals living with disabilities. This shortage is expected to grow over the coming years given the population shifts leading to greater numbers of older adults and of individuals living with disabilities.
Housing is a social determinant of health and has direct effects on health outcomes, but this relationship has not been thoroughly investigated. In December 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a public workshop to better understand the importance of affordable and accessible housing for older adults and people with disabilities, the barriers to providing this housing, the design principles for making housing accessible for these individuals, and the features of programs and policies that successfully provide affordable and accessible housing that supports community living for older adults and people with disabilities. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|1 Introduction
|2 Keynote Presentations
|3 Affordability of Housing That Supports Health and Independence for Vulnerable Older Adults and People with Disabilities
|4 Design Features of Accessible Housing for Older Adults and Individuals with Disabilities
|5 Models Connecting Affordable Housing and Services as a Platform for Health and Independence
|References
|Appendix A Workshop Agenda
|Appendix B Biographical Sketches of Workshop Speakers and Reactors
