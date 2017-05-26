Improving Findability and Relevance of Transportation Information: Volume I—A Guide for State Transportation Agencies, and Volume II—Background Research

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 846: Improving Findability and Relevance of Transportation Information (Volumes I and II) provides practices and tools to facilitate on-demand retrieval of useful information stored in project files, libraries, and other agency archives. The report defines a management framework for classification, search, and retrieval of transportation information; documents successful practices for organizing and classifying information that can be adapted to search and retrieval of the diversity of information a transportation agency creates and uses; develops federated or enterprise search procedures that an agency can use to make transportation information available to users, subject to concerns for security and confidentiality; and demonstrates implementation of the management framework, information organization and classification practices, and search procedures. Volumes I and II provide guidance and background information designed to assist agencies to tailor findability procedures and tools to meet their particular needs.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Volume I - A Guide for State Transportation Agencies
|3-120
|Volume II - Background Research
|121-230