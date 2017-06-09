TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 849: Strand Debonding for Pretensioned Girders provides proposed revisions to the current debonding provisions found within the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Load and Resistance Factor Design (LRFD) Bridge Design Specifications with detailed examples of the application of the proposed revisions. The proposed revisions are based on comprehensive analytical and testing programs for investigating the effects of end anchorages, beam sections, end-diaphragm details, concrete strengths up to 15 ksi, and strand sizes.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xiii
|Chapter 1 - Background
|1-10
|Chapter 2 - Analytical Research Approach and Findings
|11-51
|Chapter 3 - Experimental Research Approach, Findings, and Associated Analytical Simulations
|52-95
|Chapter 4 - Conclusions and Suggestions
|96-100
|References
|101-102
