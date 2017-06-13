TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 174 defines and discusses green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) management strategies, a relatively new approach to regulation compliance. As more airports are proactively incorporating sustainable practices in all aspects of their operations, federal and state regulatory agencies are also promoting GSI strategies to comply with water regulations and requirements. Volume 1: Primer is written for the airport manager, planner, and engineer seeking to understand stormwater management and how GSI can comply with regulatory standards and requirements along with other benefits. Volume 2: Guidebook assists airport staff with evaluating the applicability of a GSI strategy and how to select an appropriate GSI strategy.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Introduction
|1-8
|GSI Best Management Practices
|9-25
|Benefits of Green Stormwater Infrastructure
|26-29
|Applicability to Airports
|30-33
|Challenges and Constraints Associated with Green Stormwater Infrastructure at Airports
|34-37
|References
|38-41
Loading stats for Green Stormwater Infrastructure - Volume 1: Primer...