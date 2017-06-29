Lessons Learned from Diverse Efforts to Change Social Norms and Opportunities and Strategies to Promote Behavior Change in Behavioral Health: Proceedings of Two Workshops

In 2015, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened two workshops with oversight from the Committee on the Science of Changing Behavioral Health Social Norms. The workshops provided input to the committee’s deliberations and contributed to the development of the report Ending Discrimination against People with Mental and Substance Use Disorders. That report was issued to help the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, utilize the scientific evidence base in improving public attitudes toward and understanding of behavioral health, specifically in the areas of mental health and substance use disorders. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions at the two workshops.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|1 OVERVIEW AND GOALS OF WORKSHOPS
|1-5
|2 MESSAGING TO CHANGE SOCIAL NORMS
|6-16
|3 METHODS
|17-25
|4 BIG PICTURE LOOK AT SOCIAL CHANGE
|26-34
|5 CASE STUDIES IN CHANGING SOCIAL NORMS
|35-42
|6 SETTING THE STAGE
|43-46
|7 DOMESTIC PERSPECTIVES
|47-56
|8 IMPLEMENTING CHANGE IN THE U.S. CONTEXT: CRITICAL EVALUATIONS
|57-64
|9 A CULTURAL COGNITIVE APPROACH TO COMMUNICATING ABOUT CHILD MENTAL HEALTH
|65-67
|10 IMPLEMENTING CHANGE IN THE U.S. CONTEXT: STRATEGIES FOR REACHING AUDIENCES
|68-76
|11 PERSPECTIVES FROM OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES
|77-87
|REFERENCES
|88-94
|APPENDIX A WORKSHOP AGENDAS
|95-101
|APPENDIX B SPEAKER BIOGRAPHIES
|102-111
