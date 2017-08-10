Strengthening the Disaster Resilience of the Academic Biomedical Research Community: Protecting the Nation's Investment

The academic biomedical research community is a hub of employment, economic productivity, and scientific progress. Academic research institutions are drivers of economic development in their local and state economies and, by extension, the national economy. Beyond the economic input that the academic biomedical research community both receives and provides, it generates knowledge that in turn affects society in myriad ways.
The United States has experienced and continues to face the threat of disasters, and, like all entities, the academic biomedical research community can be affected. Recent disasters, from hurricanes to cyber-attacks, and their consequences have shown that the investments of the federal government and of the many other entities that sponsor academic research are not uniformly secure. First and foremost, events that damage biomedical laboratories and the institutions that house them can have impacts on the safety and well-being of humans and research animals. Furthermore, disasters can affect career trajectories, scientific progress, and financial stability at the individual and institutional levels.
Strengthening the Disaster Resilience of the Academic Biomedical Research Community offers recommendations and guidance to enhance the disaster resilience of the academic biomedical research community, with a special focus on the potential actions researchers, academic research institutions, and research sponsors can take to mitigate the impact of future disasters.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|1 The Academic Biomedical Research Community - Vital to the Nation
|2 Impacts of Prior Disasters on the Academic Biomedical Research Community
|3 Defining the Academic Biomedical Research Community in the Context of Disaster Resilience
|4 Foundations in Community Resilience and the National Preparedness System
|5 Prevention, Protection, and Mitigation Planning
|6 Response and Recovery Planning
|7 Disaster Resilience and Animal Research Programs
|8 A Resilient Built Environment for the Research Enterprise
|9 Funding a Resilient Mission
|10 The Essential Role of Research Sponsors
|Appendix A Study Methods
|Appendix B Partnerships and Peer Networks
|Appendix C Laws, Regulations, and Standards Related to Academic Research Institutions and Disaster Resilience
|Appendix D Guidance Documents
|Appendix E Florida International University: Disaster Resilience and Hurricane Matthew
|Appendix FCommittee Biographical Sketches
