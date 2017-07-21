TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 175: Improving Intelligibility of Airport Terminal Public Address Systems provides design guidelines to improve public address systems for all types and sizes of airport terminal environments. The guidelines include a summary of data on public address systems, terminal finishes and background noise levels in a variety of airport terminals, identification of acoustical shortcomings, and the results of impacts on existing public address systems. The report provides options for enhancing intelligibility in existing airport terminals as well as ensuring intelligibility in new terminal designs.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Summary
|1-1
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|2-6
|Chapter 2 - Industry and Passenger Perspectives
|7-17
|Chapter 3 - Speech Intelligibility
|18-27
|Chapter 4 - Physical Factors Affecting PA Intelligibility
|28-39
|Chapter 5 - Human Factors Affecting PA System Intelligibility
|40-54
|Chapter 6 - Architectural Design
|55-69
|Chapter 7 - Public Address System Design
|70-88
|Chapter 8 - Construction Phase
|89-92
|Chapter 9 - Commissioning Public Address Systems
|93-99
|Chapter 10 - Public Address System Announcements
|100-102
|Chapter 11 - Operation and Maintenance of the PA System
|103-104
|Chapter 12 - Decision Tools and Examples
|105-124
|Chapter 13 - Future Research
|125-125
|References and Bibliography
|126-127
|Appendix A - Annotated Bibliography
|128-138
|Appendix B - Pilot Passenger Survey Questions and Results Summary
|139-142
|Appendix C - Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Initialisms
|143-144
|Appendix D - Glossary
|145-147
|Appendix E - Examples of Acoustical Material Properties
|148-148
|Appendix F - PA System Glossary
|149-150
|Appendix G - Sample PA System Specification Relevant to Speech
|151-154
|Appendix H - Sample Design Criteria Elements Relevant to Speech Intelligibility
|155-156
|Appendix I - Summary of Field Measurement Results
|157-160
