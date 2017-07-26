TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 235: Quantifying the Influence of Geosynthetics on Pavement Performance develops a methodology for quantifying the influence of geosynthetics on pavement performance for use in pavement design and analysis. This project focused on the use of geosynthetics in unbound base/subbase layers or as a base/subgrade interface layer for flexible and rigid pavements. The AASHTOWare Pavement ME Design software provides a methodology for the analysis and performance prediction of pavements. However, use of geosynthetics in pavement layers and their influence on distress models have not been included in Pavement ME Design.
The Composite Geosynthetic-Base Course Model is a computer subroutine written for incorporation into the Pavement ME Design software to predict the performance of pavements with geosynthetics.
This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xi
|Chapter 1. Introduction
|1-4
|Chapter 2. Synthesis of Current Knowledge
|5-8
|Chapter 3. Research Plan
|9-12
|Chapter 4. Experiments, Modeling, and Findings
|13-123
|Chapter 5. Interpretations, Appraisal, and Applications
|124-144
|Chapter 6. Summary and Suggested Research
|145-147
|References
|148-152
|Attachment A. Standard Method of Test for Determining the Permanent Deformation Properties of Geosynthetic-Reinforced and Unreinforced Granular Material
|153-156
|Attachment B. Standard Method of Test for Determining the Cross-Anisotropic Resilient Modulus of Geosynthetic-Reinforced and Unreinforced Granular Material
|157-164
|Final Report Appendices
|165-167
|APPENDIX A. REVIEW OF AVAILABLE TEST METHODS FOR DETERMINING PERFORMANCE-RELATED GEOSYNTHETIC PROPERTIES
|168-173
|APPENDIX B. DETERMINATION OF GEOSYNTHETIC-AGGREGATE INTERFACIAL PROPERTIES USING PULLOUT TEST
|174-178
|APPENDIX C. LABORATORY EVALUATION OF INFLUENCE OF GEOSYNTHETICS ON CROSS-ANISOTROPY AND PERMANENT DEFORMATIONOF UNBOUND GRANULAR MATERIAL
|179-193
|APPENDIX D. ANALYTICAL MODEL FOR QUANTIFYING INFLUENCE OF GEOSYNTHETICS
|194-200
|APPENDIX E. INSTRUMENTATION PLANS FOR FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS
|201-274
|APPENDIX F. SUMMARY CHARTS FOR FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS
|275-394
|APPENDIX G. FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS: COMPARISON OF TEST MEASUREMENTS
|395-413
|APPENDIX H. INSTRUMENTATION PLANS FOR RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS
|414-465
|APPENDIX I. ANALYSIS METHODOLOGIES OF LARGE-SCALE TANK TEST DATA
|466-485
|APPENDIX J. SUMMARY CHARTS OF RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS
|486-555
|APPENDIX K. RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS: COMPARISON OF TEST MEASUREMENTS
|556-572
|APPENDIX L. CHARACTERIZATION OF MATERIALS USED IN LARGE-SCALE TANK TEST
|573-586
|APPENDIX M. COMPARISON OF FINITE ELEMENT SIMULATIONS WITH LARGE SCALE TANK MEASUREMENTS
|587-598
|APPENDIX N. DEVELOPMENT OF ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK MODELS FOR PREDICTING GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE
|599-628
|APPENDIX O. VALIDATION OF ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK APPROACH FOR PREDICTING GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE
|629-638
|APPENDIX P. LIST OF GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED IN-SERVICE PAVEMENTSECTIONS IDENTIFIED FROM LONG-TERM PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE (LTPP) DATABASE AND TEXAS PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM(PMIS)
|639-820
|APPENDIX Q. EXAMPLES OF PROGRAM RUNS OF THE COMPOSITE GEOSYNTHETIC BASE COURSE MODEL
|821-829
