Quantifying the Influence of Geosynthetics on Pavement Performance

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 235: Quantifying the Influence of Geosynthetics on Pavement Performance develops a methodology for quantifying the influence of geosynthetics on pavement performance for use in pavement design and analysis. This project focused on the use of geosynthetics in unbound base/subbase layers or as a base/subgrade interface layer for flexible and rigid pavements. The AASHTOWare Pavement ME Design software provides a methodology for the analysis and performance prediction of pavements. However, use of geosynthetics in pavement layers and their influence on distress models have not been included in Pavement ME Design.

The Composite Geosynthetic-Base Course Model is a computer subroutine written for incorporation into the Pavement ME Design software to predict the performance of pavements with geosynthetics.

This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Quantifying the Influence of Geosynthetics on Pavement Performance. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24841.

841 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24841
Front Matter i-xi
Chapter 1. Introduction 1-4
Chapter 2. Synthesis of Current Knowledge 5-8
Chapter 3. Research Plan 9-12
Chapter 4. Experiments, Modeling, and Findings 13-123
Chapter 5. Interpretations, Appraisal, and Applications 124-144
Chapter 6. Summary and Suggested Research 145-147
References 148-152
Attachment A. Standard Method of Test for Determining the Permanent Deformation Properties of Geosynthetic-Reinforced and Unreinforced Granular Material 153-156
Attachment B. Standard Method of Test for Determining the Cross-Anisotropic Resilient Modulus of Geosynthetic-Reinforced and Unreinforced Granular Material 157-164
Final Report Appendices 165-167
APPENDIX A. REVIEW OF AVAILABLE TEST METHODS FOR DETERMINING PERFORMANCE-RELATED GEOSYNTHETIC PROPERTIES 168-173
APPENDIX B. DETERMINATION OF GEOSYNTHETIC-AGGREGATE INTERFACIAL PROPERTIES USING PULLOUT TEST 174-178
APPENDIX C. LABORATORY EVALUATION OF INFLUENCE OF GEOSYNTHETICS ON CROSS-ANISOTROPY AND PERMANENT DEFORMATIONOF UNBOUND GRANULAR MATERIAL 179-193
APPENDIX D. ANALYTICAL MODEL FOR QUANTIFYING INFLUENCE OF GEOSYNTHETICS 194-200
APPENDIX E. INSTRUMENTATION PLANS FOR FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS 201-274
APPENDIX F. SUMMARY CHARTS FOR FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS 275-394
APPENDIX G. FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS: COMPARISON OF TEST MEASUREMENTS 395-413
APPENDIX H. INSTRUMENTATION PLANS FOR RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS 414-465
APPENDIX I. ANALYSIS METHODOLOGIES OF LARGE-SCALE TANK TEST DATA 466-485
APPENDIX J. SUMMARY CHARTS OF RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS 486-555
APPENDIX K. RIGID PAVEMENT EXPERIMENTS: COMPARISON OF TEST MEASUREMENTS 556-572
APPENDIX L. CHARACTERIZATION OF MATERIALS USED IN LARGE-SCALE TANK TEST 573-586
APPENDIX M. COMPARISON OF FINITE ELEMENT SIMULATIONS WITH LARGE SCALE TANK MEASUREMENTS 587-598
APPENDIX N. DEVELOPMENT OF ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK MODELS FOR PREDICTING GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE 599-628
APPENDIX O. VALIDATION OF ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK APPROACH FOR PREDICTING GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE 629-638
APPENDIX P. LIST OF GEOSYNTHETIC-REINFORCED IN-SERVICE PAVEMENTSECTIONS IDENTIFIED FROM LONG-TERM PAVEMENT PERFORMANCE (LTPP) DATABASE AND TEXAS PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM(PMIS) 639-820
APPENDIX Q. EXAMPLES OF PROGRAM RUNS OF THE COMPOSITE GEOSYNTHETIC BASE COURSE MODEL 821-829
  • Composite Geosynthetic-Base Course Model
    The Composite Geosynthetic-Base Course Model is a computer subroutine written for incorporation into the Pavement ME Design software to predict the performance of pavements with geosynthetics.
