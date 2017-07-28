TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 236: Incorporating Slab/Underlying Layer Interaction into the Concrete Pavement Analysis Procedures develops mechanistic-empirical (M-E) models (and software) to consider the interaction between the concrete slab and base layer and its effect on pavement performance. The current American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) M-E design procedure incorporates a slab-base interface model that allows either a fully bonded or fully unbonded interface condition.
The Software for Modified Models can be used to analyze existing AASHTO M-E projects to determine the effect of slab-base interaction on pavement performance.
This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Chapter 1 Background
|1-1
|Chapter 2 Research Approach
|2-41
|Chapter 3 Findings and Applications
|42-68
|Chapter 4 Summary and Recommendations for Future Research
|69-70
|References
|71-74
|Appendix A Summary of LTPP Sections Used to Calibrate Alternative Models
|75-136
|Appendix B Development of Alternative JPCP Cracking Model to Incorporate Slab-base Effects
|137-154
|Appendix C User's Guide to Software for Modified Models
|155-163
|Appendix D Analysis of Center and Edge Loaded Falling Weight Deflectometer Data
|164-185
|Appendix E Analysis of Profile Data Using Empirical Mode Decomposition
|186-219
|Appendix F Analysis of Falling Weight Deflectometer Data to Characterize Slab-base Interaction
|220-270
Loading stats for Incorporating Slab/Underlying Layer Interaction into the Concrete Pavement Analysis Procedures...