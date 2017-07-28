Report Series: Committee on Astrobiology and Planetary Science: Getting Ready for the Next Planetary Sciences Decadal Survey

This study discusses the publicly available studies of future flagship- and New Frontiers-class missions NASA initiated since the completion of Vision and Voyages. The report considers the priority areas as defined in Vision and Voyages where publicly available mission studies have not been undertaken; appropriate mechanisms by which mission-study gaps might be filled in the near- to mid-term future; and other activities that might be undertaken in the near- to mid-term future to optimize and/or expedite the work of the next planetary science decadal survey committee.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vi
|Introduction
|1-1
|Mission Studies Completed in Recent Years
|2-3
|Priority Science Areas Requiring Studies
|4-9
|Enhancing and Enabling Technologies
|10-13
|Mechanisms for Conducting Necessary Studies
|14-15
|Additional Activities
|16-18
|Appendix
|19-20
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Report Series: Committee on Astrobiology and Planetary Science: Getting Ready for the Next Planetary Sciences Decadal Survey...