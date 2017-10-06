Protecting the Health and Well-Being of Communities in a Changing Climate: Proceedings of a Workshop

On March 13, 2017, the Roundtable on Environmental Health Sciences, Research, and Medicine and the Roundtable on Population Health Improvement jointly convened a 1-day public workshop in Washington, DC, to explore potential strategies for public health, environmental health, health care, and related stakeholders to help communities and regions to address and mitigate the health effects of climate change. Participants discussed the perspectives of civic, government, business, and health-sector leaders, and existing research, best practices, and examples that inform stakeholders and practitioners on approaches to support mitigation of and adaptation to climate change and its effects on population health. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Setting the Stage
|5-20
|3 Regional Perspectives from the South
|21-36
|4 Regional Perspectives from the Midwest
|37-50
|5 Regional Perspectives from the Northeast
|51-72
|6 Regional Perspectives from the West
|73-90
|7 Reflections on the Day
|91-98
|Appendix A: References
|99-104
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|105-108
|Appendix C: Biosketches of Presenters and Moderators
|109-116
