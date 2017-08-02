TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Synthesis 80: Estimating Truck Trip Generation for Airport Air Cargo Activity compiles existing information about air cargo truck trip generation studies. The existing literature and research regarding air cargo facility-related truck trip generation rates is limited in its scope and detail. In addition, the complexity of the modern air cargo industry makes it difficult to obtain the data necessary to develop truck trip generation rates. Access to such information could conceivably help a community plan and invest appropriately by accounting for air cargo’s impacts. Similarly, air cargo operators and airport officials could employ such data to help ensure cargo facility truck access and egress remains reliable and safe.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter One - Background
|3-4
|Chapter Two - Description of Air Cargo System Components
|5-8
|Chapter Three - Complexities Associated with Developing Truck Trip Generation Rates for Air Cargo Facilities
|9-11
|Chapter Four - Methods of Estimating Truck Trips for Air Cargo Facilities
|12-29
|Chapter Five - Case Examples
|30-36
|Chapter Six - Conclusions and Suggestions for Further Research
|37-38
|Glossary
|39-41
|References
|42-43
|Appendix A - Checklist of Considerations Associated with Air Cargo-Related Truck Trip Data
|44-44
|Appendix B - Interview Guides Used in This Study
|45-45
|Appendix C - Potential Freight Movements Data Sources
|46-48
