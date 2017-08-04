 Skip to main content
Relationship Between Chemical Makeup of Binders and Engineering Performance

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 511: Relationship Between Chemical Makeup of Binders and Engineering Performance documents the current practices of departments of transportation (DOTs) in the selection of the chemical composition of a binder used in pavement applications. The study provides information about the selection of binders and postproduction additives and modifiers, as well as corresponding engineering performance.

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Relationship Between Chemical Makeup of Binders and Engineering Performance. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24850.

Publication Info

118 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24850
