TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 511: Relationship Between Chemical Makeup of Binders and Engineering Performance documents the current practices of departments of transportation (DOTs) in the selection of the chemical composition of a binder used in pavement applications. The study provides information about the selection of binders and postproduction additives and modifiers, as well as corresponding engineering performance.
|
Table of Contents

|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Contents
|1-2
|Summary
|3-8
|CHAPTER ONE Introduction
|9-11
|CHAPTER TWO Literature Review: Chemical and Physical Characterization of Asphalt Binders
|12-20
|CHAPTER THREE Techniques for Chemical Characterization of Asphalt
|21-42
|CHAPTER FOUR Asphalt Additives and Modifiers
|43-54
|CHAPTER FIVE Case Examples of Binder Characterization Practices
|55-62
|CHAPTER SIX Survey Results: Current U.S. and Canadian Experience
|63-67
|CHAPTER SEVEN Conclusions
|68-71
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|72-74
|References
|75-84
|APPENDIX A Survey Questions and Results
|85-109
|APPENDIX B Survey Respondents
|110-113
