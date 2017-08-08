TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 850: Applying Risk Analysis, Value Engineering, and Other Innovative Solutions for Project Delivery examines the state of the art in managing project development and delivery through application of Value Engineering (VE). VE is a systematic process that combines creative and analytical techniques to achieve a common understanding of project requirements. At the project level, the goal of VE is to achieve balance between project needs and resources.
A set of seven training videos (embedded below), an Excel-based Value Management System Tool, and a sample project application of that tool accompany the report.
Disclaimer - This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-7
|Chapter 1 - Value Management System Tool
|8-53
|Chapter 2 - Value Engineering Research Results
|54-65
|Chapter 3 - Risk Analysis Research Results
|66-72
|Chapter 4 - Constructability Review Research Results
|73-78
|Chapter 5 - Innovative Methods Research Results
|79-87
|Chapter 6 - Project Delivery Methods Research Results
|88-95
|Acronyms
|96-99
