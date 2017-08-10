 Skip to main content
Guidance for Usage of Permeable Pavement at Airports

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 178: Guidance for Usage of Permeable Pavement at Airports provides guidance on the advantages and disadvantages of permeable pavement at a variety of types and sizes of airports. The guidance includes potential installation locations such as airside and landside applications; environmental, operational, and economic considerations; and a decision matrix to examine applicability of installations. Final guidance appendices accompany the report.

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Guidance for Usage of Permeable Pavement at Airports. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24852.

88 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24852
