Searching for Life Across Space and Time: Proceedings of a Workshop

The search for life is one of the most active fields in space science and involves a wide variety of scientific disciplines, including planetary science, astronomy and astrophysics, chemistry, biology, chemistry, and geoscience. In December 2016, the Space Studies Board hosted a workshop to explore the possibility of habitable environments in the solar system and in exoplanets, techniques for detecting life, and the instrumentation used. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|1 Setting the Stage
|1-14
|2 Habitable Environments in the Solar System
|15-26
|3 Exoplanets
|27-48
|4 Life Detection Techniques
|49-62
|5 Instrumentation
|63-72
|6 Future Directions: Report of Breakout Groups
|73-80
|7 Wrap-Up
|81-86
|Appendixes
|87-88
|Appendix A: Statement of Task
|89-89
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|90-93
|Appendix C: Workshop Participants
|94-98
|Appendix D: Poster Abstracts
|99-118
|Appendix E: Biographies of Committee Members
|119-122
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Searching for Life Across Space and Time: Proceedings of a Workshop...