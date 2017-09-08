U.S.-Iran Engagement in Science, Engineering, and Health (2010-2016): A Resilient Program but an Uncertain Future

In 2010, the National Research Council published the report U.S-Iran Engagement in Science, Engineering, and Medicine (2000-2009). The review of the program described in detail the National Academies’ science, technology, and health cooperation program carried out jointly with partners in Iran (otherwise known as science-engagement).
The purpose of this new publication is to document the history and details of the National Academies’ program of science-engagement from 2010 through 2016, while providing a perspective in considering future science-engagement. A variety of cooperative activities, and particularly workshops that dominated science-engagement during that period, are highlighted.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|1 Introduction
|2 Context for Science-Engagement Activities
|3 Program Activities from 2010 to 2016
|4 Overcoming Barriers to Cooperation
|5 Uncertain Future for Science-Engagement
|Appendix A: Timeline for Selected Activities of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (1999-2016)
|Appendix B: Workshop Proceedings and Other Documents about Meetings Sponsored by the National Academies (1999-2016)
|Appendix C: Strategic Science and Technology Approaches of Iran (2015)
|Appendix D: Key Science and Technology Policies of Iran (2010-2016)
|Appendix E: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's Search of Scopus Data Base for Iranian Publications (2014)
|Appendix F: Project Opportunities Identified During Workshop on Climate Change (2015)
|Appendix G: Management of Land and Water Resources: Lessons Learned from Alborz Pilot Effort Supported by World Bank (2005-2013)
|Appendix H: Selected Provisions of Annex III of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: Civil Nuclear Cooperation (2015)
|Appendix I: European Union Agreements with Iran on Cooperation in Science and Technology (2016)
|Appendix J: Priority Environmental Interests of Supreme Leader and Opportunities for Cooperation (2015)
