TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Synthesis 84: Transportation Network Companies: Challenges and Opportunities for Airport Operators compiles experiences and effective practices by airports in facilitating customer access to Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft. This synthesis also summarizes the amount of revenue airports receive from TNCs and how TNCs are affecting airport operations and other businesses. As of December 2016, TNCs are permitted to operate at more than 90 U.S. airports.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|1-6
|Chapter One - Introduction
|7-13
|Chapter Two - Summary of Synthesis Approach
|14-16
|Chapter Three - How Transportation Network Companies Operate at Airports
|17-33
|Chapter Four - Summary of Key Considerations
|34-34
|Chapter Five - Conclusions and Future Research Considerations
|35-36
|Glossary
|37-37
|Acronyms
|38-38
|References
|39-40
|Appendix - Survey Form
|41-64