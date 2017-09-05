 Skip to main content
Menu

Dispersion Modeling Guidance for Airports Addressing Local Air Quality Health Concerns

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 179: Dispersion Modeling Guidance for Airports Addressing Local Air Quality Health Concerns provides guidance for selecting and applying dispersion models to study local air quality health impacts resulting from airport-related emissions. The report explores challenges associated with modeling emissions in an airport setting for the purpose of understanding their potential impacts on human health.

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Dispersion Modeling Guidance for Airports Addressing Local Air Quality Health Concerns. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24881.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

44 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24881
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Dispersion Modeling Guidance for Airports Addressing Local Air Quality Health Concerns...