TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 512: Use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymers in Highway Infrastructure documents the current state of the practice in the use of fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs) in highway infrastructure. The synthesis identifies FRP applications, current research, barriers to more widespread use, and research needs. The objectives of the study are to synthesize published literature on FRP materials in highway infrastructure and to establish the state of current practice of FRP applications in transportation agencies.
Table of Contents
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter One - Introduction
|3-6
|Chapter Two - Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Materials
|7-11
|Chapter Three - Manufacturing Techniques
|12-13
|Chapter Four - Codes, Standards, and Design Guidelines
|14-18
|Chapter Five - State of the Art of Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites in Highway Infrastructure
|19-117
|Chapter Six - Life-Cycle Cost Analysis
|118-121
|Chapter Seven - Constructability
|122-122
|Chapter Eight - State-of-Current-Practice Survey
|123-136
|Chapter Nine - Summary and Conclusions
|137-139
|References
|140-152
|Appendix A - Design Examples
|153-161
