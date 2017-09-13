 Skip to main content
Menu

Use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymers in Highway Infrastructure

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 512: Use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymers in Highway Infrastructure documents the current state of the practice in the use of fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs) in highway infrastructure. The synthesis identifies FRP applications, current research, barriers to more widespread use, and research needs. The objectives of the study are to synthesize published literature on FRP materials in highway infrastructure and to establish the state of current practice of FRP applications in transportation agencies.

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymers in Highway Infrastructure. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24888.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

168 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24888
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Use of Fiber-Reinforced Polymers in Highway Infrastructure...