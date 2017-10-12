Bolting Reliability for Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Operations: Proceedings of a Workshop

The Planning Committee on Connector Reliability for Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Operations held the Workshop on Bolting Reliability for Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Operations in Washington, D.C., on April 10-11, 2017. The workshop was designed to advance and develop a comprehensive awareness of the outstanding issues associated with fastener material failures and equipment reliability issues. Speakers and participants were also encouraged to discuss possible paths for ameliorating risks associated with fasteners used for subsea critical equipment in oil and gas operations. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|1 Introduction
|1-5
|2 Panel 1: Subsea Fastener Design Requirements
|6-22
|3 Panel 2: Subsea Fastener Design Quality
|23-42
|4 Panel 3: Subsea Fastener In-Service Performance
|43-62
|5 Panel 4: Standards and Regulations
|63-80
|6 Summary
|81-84
|Appendix A: Statement of Task
|85-85
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|86-88
|Appendix C: Workshop Attendee List
|89-90
|Appendix D: Acronyms and Abbreviations
|91-92
|Appendix E: Committee Member Biographies
|93-98
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Bolting Reliability for Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Operations: Proceedings of a Workshop...